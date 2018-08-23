Compound Butter

2 sticks (one cup) butter

6 cloves garlic, minced and sautéed in oil until crispy (drain and reserve oil for another use)

zest of one lemon

zest of one orange

½ cup finely minced parsley leaves

¼ teaspoon very finely chopped rosemary

pinch of red crush chilies

Allow the butter to come to room temperature. Add of the ingredients and a heavy pinch of salt. Mix well to incorporate all ingredients and transfer to a sheet of parchment paper. Shape the butter into a log and roll up in the parchment. Allow to chill in the refrigerator until firm. You can also freeze the butter for later. It goes great on everything!

