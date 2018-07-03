Corn Fritters

3 tablespoons unsalted butter

½ cup Spanish onion, minced

1 clove garlic, minced

1 cup corn kernels

¼ tablespoon jalapenos with seeds, minced

½ cup all-purpose flour

1½ cup fine corn meal

1 tablespoon baking powder

Pinch of salt

¼ cup granulated sugar

2 eggs, beaten

½ cup milk

Powdered sugar for garnish

Oil for frying

Set a medium-sized heavy bottom pan filled about ½ of the way up with your favorite frying oil, heat to 350˚F.

Heat the butter in a small sauce pan. Add the onions and garlic, cook until soft. Add the corn and cook for about 3-4 minutes. Remove from the heat, add the jalapeno. Slowly pour cooked vegetables into the eggs and milk, stirring constantly.

Sift flour, baking powder, salt and sugar into in the batter, fold gently.

Drop a tablespoon at a time into the hot oil and fry about 5 minutes or until golden brown. Remove and place on paper towels. Shake powdered sugar over the fritters.

