Freezes well

6 cups chicken stock

6 ears of corn, kernels cut off the cobs, reserve cobs

2 tablespoons olive oil

2 tablespoons butter

1 cup yellow onion, small diced

2 garlic cloves, minced

2 tablespoons jalapeno, small diced

½ teaspoon fresh thyme leaves

½ teaspoon fresh tarragon leaves

1¼ teaspoon salt

pinch black pepper

crème fraiche, to either add to the soup or for garnish

Heat the stock with the cobs of corn until it comes to a boil; remove from the heat, cover and set aside until needed.

In another pot, cook all the vegetables in the oil/butter until soft. Strain in the chicken stock and add the herbs. Cook on low heat about 20 minutes. Puree until smooth, adding 2 tablespoons of creme fraiche if desired, season to taste. *OPTIONAL: Top with crème fraiche.





