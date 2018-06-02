Freezes well
- 6 cups chicken stock
- 6 ears of corn, kernels cut off the cobs, reserve cobs
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- 2 tablespoons butter
- 1 cup yellow onion, small diced
- 2 garlic cloves, minced
- 2 tablespoons jalapeno, small diced
- ½ teaspoon fresh thyme leaves
- ½ teaspoon fresh tarragon leaves
- 1¼ teaspoon salt
- pinch black pepper
- crème fraiche, to either add to the soup or for garnish
Heat the stock with the cobs of corn until it comes to a boil; remove from the heat, cover and set aside until needed.
In another pot, cook all the vegetables in the oil/butter until soft. Strain in the chicken stock and add the herbs. Cook on low heat about 20 minutes. Puree until smooth, adding 2 tablespoons of creme fraiche if desired, season to taste. *OPTIONAL: Top with crème fraiche.
Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.