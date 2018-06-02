SoFlo Recipes

Corn Soup

Recipes from 06/02/18 by Chef Michelle Bernstein

Freezes well 

  • 6 cups chicken stock
  • 6 ears of corn, kernels cut off the cobs, reserve cobs
  • 2 tablespoons olive oil
  • 2 tablespoons butter
  • 1 cup yellow onion, small diced
  • 2 garlic cloves, minced
  • 2 tablespoons jalapeno, small diced
  • ½ teaspoon fresh thyme leaves
  • ½ teaspoon fresh tarragon leaves
  • 1¼ teaspoon salt 
  • pinch black pepper
  • crème fraiche, to either add to the soup or for garnish 

Heat the stock with the cobs of corn until it comes to a boil; remove from the heat, cover and set aside until needed.

In another pot, cook all the vegetables in the oil/butter until soft. Strain in the chicken stock and add the herbs. Cook on low heat about 20 minutes. Puree until smooth, adding 2 tablespoons of creme fraiche if desired, season to taste. *OPTIONAL: Top with crème fraiche. 


 

