Cream Puffs With Whipped Cream

Recipe from Joy of Baking

½ cup AP flour

½ teaspoon sugar

¼ teaspoon salt

4 tablespoons butter, cut up

½ cup water

2 eggs

eggwash, for baking

sweetened whipped cream, for serving

powdered sugar, for serving

Sift the dry ingredients. Bring butter and water to a boil. When the butter melts, stir in the flour. Return to heat; stir until the dough pulls away from the sides. Beat for a minute; add the eggs one at a time until the dough comes together.

Transfer the dough to a piping bag fitted with a piping tip. Pipe mounds of 2 tablespoons of dough into rows on a baking sheet that has been lined with parchment and sprayed with nonstick cooking spray.

Brush tops with eggwash. Bake for 15 minutes on 400˚F. Lower the oven to 350˚F and continue baking for ½ hour. Turn off the oven; poke a couple holes in each puff. Open the oven and let the shells dry out.

Make lightly sweetened whipped cream. Split shells in half and fill. Close and dust with powdered sugar.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.