Cream Scones

Make about 8-10

2 cups AP flour

¼ cup granulated sugar

2 teaspoons baking powder

¼ tsp salt

1/3 cup cold butter

1 egg, lightly beaten

1½ cups half and half

1 teaspoon vanilla

*a little cream for the topping

*a little sanding or turbinado sugar for topping

Your favorite jam for serving

Whipped cream or clotted cream, for serving

Preheat oven to 375˚F and place the rack in the middle of the oven. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

In a large bowl, sift together the flour, sugar, baking powder and salt. Cut the butter into small pieces and blend into the flour mixture until it looks like crumbs.

In a small bowl, whisk together the half and half, beaten egg and vanilla. Add this mixture to the flour mixture. Stir just until combined. Do not over mix.

Transfer to a lightly floured surface and knead the dough gently 3-4 times and then pat into a ½-¾ inch rectangle. Then, using a lightly floured 2-3 inch biscuit or round cookie cutter, cut the dough into rounds. Place the rounds on the prepared cookie sheet, spacing a few inches apart. Brush the tops of the scones with a little cream and sprinkle with sanding sugar or turbinado.

Bake for about 15 minutes or until nicely browned and a toothpick inserted into the center of a scone comes out clean. Remove from oven and transfer to a wire rack to cool. Serve with clotted cream or softly whipped cream and your favorite jam. These scones are best the day they are made but can be covered and stored for a few days. They also freeze very well.

