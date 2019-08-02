Crispy Shoestring Potatoes

4-6 Russet potatoes, washed and dried

oil for frying (grapeseed, peanut or canola work well)

2-3 rosemary sprigs for the oil

kosher salt to season

Using a Japanese mandolin fitted with the julienne teeth attachment (medium size) carefully shave the potato into shoe string pieces. If you don’t have a mandolin, slice into thin sheets and then cut into thin strips. Soak the potatoes in ice water for at least 30-45 minutes to remove some of the starch. Drain the potatoes and dry well.

Heat the oil in a heavy-bottomed pot to 350˚F. Add the rosemary sprigs. Fry the potatoes until golden brown and crispy, about 3-5 minutes. Drain on paper towels, season with salt while warm.

