Croqueta with Jamon Serrano and Queso

2 tablespoons olive oil

2 tablespoons butter

1 cup yellow onion, diced small

4 tablespoons flour

1 cup of milk

Kosher salt

freshly ground black pepper

½ cup finely grated Manchego cheese

½ cup finely grated Fontina or Gruyere cheese

½ cup Jamon Serrano, small diced (you can ask your butcher to slice it very thin then dice it from there)

1 cup flour for dredging

6 eggs, beaten

4 cups of panko or breadcrumbs

grapeseed or canola oil, for frying

Heat the oil and butter in a saucepan on medium-low heat and cook the onions until transparent.

With a wooden spoon, stir in the flour and cook it for 2-3 minutes. Whisk in the milk. Cook, stirring constantly, until the sauce thickens, cook another 8-10 minutes, stirring constantly. Season with salt and pepper. Fold in the cheese and Jamon Serrano.

Spread the mixture onto a large plate or tray with sides. Refrigerate until solid.

Place the flour in one bowl, the eggs in another and the bread crumbs in a third. Form the chilled mixture into 2-inch long cylinders. Dip each croqueta into the flour, shaking off any excess. Using a slotted spoon dip in the beaten egg, then in bread crumbs making sure that they are well covered. Allow to cool for 1 hour in the refrigerator.

Heat oil in deep fryer to 350˚F and fry the coquetas a few at a time, until golden, about 3 minutes. Serve with your favorite marmalade, everything works deliciously.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.