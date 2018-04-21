Croqueta with Jamon Serrano and Queso

- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- 2 tablespoons butter
- 1 cup yellow onion, diced small
- 4 tablespoons flour
- 1 cup of milk
- Kosher salt
- freshly ground black pepper
- ½ cup finely grated Manchego cheese
- ½ cup finely grated Fontina or Gruyere cheese
- ½ cup Jamon Serrano, small diced (you can ask your butcher to slice it very thin then dice it from there)
- 1 cup flour for dredging
- 6 eggs, beaten
- 4 cups of panko or breadcrumbs
- grapeseed or canola oil, for frying
- Heat the oil and butter in a saucepan on medium-low heat and cook the onions until transparent.
With a wooden spoon, stir in the flour and cook it for 2-3 minutes. Whisk in the milk. Cook, stirring constantly, until the sauce thickens, cook another 8-10 minutes, stirring constantly. Season with salt and pepper. Fold in the cheese and Jamon Serrano.
Spread the mixture onto a large plate or tray with sides. Refrigerate until solid.
Place the flour in one bowl, the eggs in another and the bread crumbs in a third. Form the chilled mixture into 2-inch long cylinders. Dip each croqueta into the flour, shaking off any excess. Using a slotted spoon dip in the beaten egg, then in bread crumbs making sure that they are well covered. Allow to cool for 1 hour in the refrigerator.
Heat oil in deep fryer to 350˚F and fry the coquetas a few at a time, until golden, about 3 minutes. Serve with your favorite marmalade, everything works deliciously.
