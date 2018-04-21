SoFlo Recipes

Croqueta with Jamon Serrano and Queso

Recipes from 04/21/18 by Chef Michelle Bernstein

  • 2 tablespoons olive oil
  • 2 tablespoons butter
  • 1 cup yellow onion, diced small
  • 4 tablespoons flour
  • 1 cup of milk
  • Kosher salt
  • freshly ground black pepper
  • ½ cup finely grated Manchego cheese
  • ½ cup finely grated Fontina or Gruyere cheese
  • ½ cup Jamon Serrano, small diced (you can ask your butcher to slice it very thin then dice it from there)
  • 1 cup flour for dredging 
  • 6 eggs, beaten
  • 4 cups of panko or breadcrumbs 
  • grapeseed or canola oil, for frying
  • Heat the oil and butter in a saucepan on medium-low heat and cook the onions until transparent. 

With a wooden spoon, stir in the flour and cook it for 2-3 minutes.  Whisk in the milk.  Cook, stirring constantly, until the sauce thickens, cook another 8-10 minutes, stirring constantly.  Season with salt and pepper. Fold in the cheese and Jamon Serrano.

Spread the mixture onto a large plate or tray with sides. Refrigerate until solid. 

Related Video

Place the flour in one bowl, the eggs in another and the bread crumbs in a third.  Form the chilled mixture into 2-inch long cylinders. Dip each croqueta into the flour, shaking off any excess. Using a slotted spoon dip in the beaten egg, then in bread crumbs making sure that they are well covered.  Allow to cool for 1 hour in the refrigerator.

Heat oil in deep fryer to 350˚F and fry the coquetas a few at a time, until golden, about 3 minutes. Serve with your favorite marmalade, everything works deliciously.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.