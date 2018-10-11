Duck Breasts with Apples & Apple Brandy

2 duck breasts, score the skin

1 shallot, julienned

2 Honeycrisp or your favorite apple, peeled and sliced

3 tablespoons Calavados or any good brandy, white wine or bourbon

1½ cups chicken stock (have more available if needed (

1 cinnamon stick

1 star anise

¼ teaspoon whole pink peppercorns

½ teaspoon chopped fresh thyme

1-2 tablespoons butter.

Place the duck breasts, skin side down into a medium size sauté pan over medium-low heat. allow the fat to render almost all the way down and your skin should be very thin and nice and crispy. Remove the duck breasts, set aside. Remove all but 1 tablespoon of fat from the pan and add the shallots and apples and spices. Cook stirring until nice and soft. Add the brandy and raise the heat to medium high. When the brandy reduces about ¾ of the way down, add the stock. When the stock comes to a boil, add the duck breast skin side up. Make sure the liquid doesn’t touch the skin. If it does, reduce the liquid a little until it doesn’t. Cook the duck breast until a nice medium rare (if the liquid reduces before the breasts are cooked, add a little more liquid if necessary. When cooked to your liking, remove the duck breast and allow to rest for about 5 minutes. Swirl in a little butter and season your sauce to your liking. Remove the star anise and cinnamon stick. Add the thyme. Slice the breasts and serve with the sauce.

Braised Cabbage

1 head red cabbage

1 cup chicken stock

½ cup apple cider vinegar

2 tablespoons red wine vinegar

¼ cup plus 1 tablespoon sugar

1 teaspoon fennel seeds

1 teaspoon caraway seeds

2 tablespoons butter

½ teaspoon salt

Add all ingredients in a medium size sauce pan. Cook covered over medium heat until the cabbage is soft. Uncover and reduce the liquid until syrupy.

