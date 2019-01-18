Duck Fat Popcorn

3 tablespoons duck fat

4 fresh thyme sprigs

1-2 garlic cloves, smashed

1 shallot, minced

Zest of 1 orange

Salt, to taste

Equipment

Heavy 3-quart saucepan with lid (the size is important; bigger is ok, smaller is asking for trouble)

In a saucepan, melt the duck fat over very low heat. Add the thyme, garlic, and allow the flavors to meld together, about 10 minutes. Remove the garlic and thyme and add the shallot and orange zest.

Make the popcorn following the instructions for How To Make Perfect Stovetop Popcorn

above.

Pour the popcorn out into a large mixing bowl.

Pour a little of the duck fat in until it tastes good to you! Season with salt.

