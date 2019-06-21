Dulce de Papaya
1 ripe but not too soft papaya, peeled, seeded and cut into ½-¾ inch chunks
3 cups water
1½ cups sugar
juice of 4 limes
Place the papaya into a large sauté pan. Add water and sugar and bring the mixture to a boil reduce to a simmer covered for 10 minutes then remove cover for another 10 minutes.
Cool and add lime juice then place in a storage container and in the fridge.
Serve with your favorite ice cream, over fresh mozzarella with basil or create a new favorite!
