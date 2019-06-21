Dulce de Papaya

1 ripe but not too soft papaya, peeled, seeded and cut into ½-¾ inch chunks

3 cups water

1½ cups sugar

juice of 4 limes

Place the papaya into a large sauté pan. Add water and sugar and bring the mixture to a boil reduce to a simmer covered for 10 minutes then remove cover for another 10 minutes.

Cool and add lime juice then place in a storage container and in the fridge.

Serve with your favorite ice cream, over fresh mozzarella with basil or create a new favorite!

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.