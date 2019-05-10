Easy Upside-Down Cake

Recipe adapted from Bonappetit

2 tablespoons plus 5 tablespoons unsalted butter, divided, plus more for greasing the cake pan

juice of 1 lemon

zest of one lemon

30 ounces frozen sweet cherries or blueberries (no need to thaw), we used a mixture of both

3 tablespoons plus 1 cup sugar; plus more for serving

1 cup water

2 cups all-purpose flour

2 teaspoons baking powder

½ teaspoon kosher salt

¼ teaspoon baking soda

3 large eggs, room temperature

2 cups sour cream or whole plain yogurt, room temperature, divided

Arrange a rack in center of oven; preheat to 350˚F. Melt 2-3 tablespoons butter in small bowl in a microwave or in a small saucepan over medium heat and let cool.

Brush your cake pan (we recommend a round 9 X 3) with melted butter around bottom and sides of cake pan (or use non-stick cooking spray). Line bottom of pan with a circle of parchment paper. Grease the top of the paper with butter or spray.

Place the berries, 3 tablespoons sugar, 2 tablespoons lemon juice and the water in a small pan. Bring to a boil and cook at a simmer until the liquid is reduced and the sauce is thickened (it should coat the back of a spoon). Transfer 2/3 of the sauce to the prepared cake pan. Reserved the 1/3 remaining sauce.

Whisk flour, baking powder, salt, baking soda, and 1 cup sugar together in a large bowl.

Make a well in the center of dry ingredients. Beat 3 eggs to blend and pour into center of well along with 1 cup sour cream, lemon zest, and remaining 5 tablespoons of melted butter.

Starting in the center, whisk to blend egg mixture, then make larger circles outward to incorporate dry ingredients. Whisk several more times until batter is smooth.

Carefully dollop large spoonfuls of batter over fruit, gently smooth surface.

Bake cake until top is golden brown and a tester or toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean, 40–50 minutes.

Let cake cool in pan 10 minutes, then use a paring knife to loosen cake from edge of pan.

Place a wire rack over pan, then swiftly invert rack and pan; cake should release from pan on its own. Lift cake pan off cake, peel off parchment. Top with reserved cooked fruit. Let cake cool completely.

Whisk remaining 1 cup sour cream with some sugar to sweeten to taste. Dollop on each slice before serving.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.