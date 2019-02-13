Ensalada Miraflores
2 tablespoons roasted red pepper or piquillos, small dice
2 tablespoons red onion, small dice
¼ cup heirloom cherry tomatoes, cut in half
1 ripe peeled avocado, cut into small chunks
1 tablespoon rocoto peppers, small diced
1 tablespoon chopped parsley
3 tablespoons canned cannellini beans, rinsed and drained
2 tablespoons Feta, crumbled
¼ cup choclo (Peruvian corn) boiled for 20 minutes, drained, dried and fried until crispy
In a mixing bowl, add all ingredients except for the feta and choclo. Add desired amount of vinaigrette (recipe follows), salt to taste and top with the feta and the choclo.
Vinaigrette
2 tablespoons red wine vinegar
2 tablespoons lemon juice
½ cup olive oil
salt to taste
