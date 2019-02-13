Ensalada Miraflores

2 tablespoons roasted red pepper or piquillos, small dice

2 tablespoons red onion, small dice

¼ cup heirloom cherry tomatoes, cut in half

1 ripe peeled avocado, cut into small chunks

1 tablespoon rocoto peppers, small diced

1 tablespoon chopped parsley

3 tablespoons canned cannellini beans, rinsed and drained

2 tablespoons Feta, crumbled

¼ cup choclo (Peruvian corn) boiled for 20 minutes, drained, dried and fried until crispy

In a mixing bowl, add all ingredients except for the feta and choclo. Add desired amount of vinaigrette (recipe follows), salt to taste and top with the feta and the choclo.

Vinaigrette

2 tablespoons red wine vinegar

2 tablespoons lemon juice

½ cup olive oil

salt to taste

