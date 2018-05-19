SoFlo Recipes

Eton Mess

Recipes from 05/19/17 by Chef Michelle Bernstein

Makes 4-6

  • 6 each Meringues, purchased (or make your favorite recipe!) 
  • 1 pint raspberries
  • 1 pint strawberries, cleaned and stemmed, cut into small pieces about the size of the raspberries
  • 1 tablespoon sugar
  • juice of 1 lemon
  • 1 pint whipped cream, lightly sweetened
  • rocks glasses to serve 

Crumble the meringue. Combine the berries with the sugar and lemon.

Combine ¾ of the berries with the meringue and the whipped cream.

Layer up the cream mixture with some of the macerated berries. Layer up and serve.
 

