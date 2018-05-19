Makes 4-6

6 each Meringues, purchased (or make your favorite recipe!)

1 pint raspberries

1 pint strawberries, cleaned and stemmed, cut into small pieces about the size of the raspberries

1 tablespoon sugar

juice of 1 lemon

1 pint whipped cream, lightly sweetened

rocks glasses to serve

Crumble the meringue. Combine the berries with the sugar and lemon.

Combine ¾ of the berries with the meringue and the whipped cream.

Layer up the cream mixture with some of the macerated berries. Layer up and serve.



