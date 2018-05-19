Makes 4-6
- 6 each Meringues, purchased (or make your favorite recipe!)
- 1 pint raspberries
- 1 pint strawberries, cleaned and stemmed, cut into small pieces about the size of the raspberries
- 1 tablespoon sugar
- juice of 1 lemon
- 1 pint whipped cream, lightly sweetened
- rocks glasses to serve
Crumble the meringue. Combine the berries with the sugar and lemon.
Combine ¾ of the berries with the meringue and the whipped cream.
Layer up the cream mixture with some of the macerated berries. Layer up and serve.
