Falafel
1 cup dry chickpeas
1 cup minced parsley
½ cup minced mint
½ cup cilantro
4 scallions, white and light green part, sliced thin
2 garlic cloves, chopped
heavy pinch cumin
heavy pinch zatar
heavy pinch coriander
scant tablespoon of salt
oil for frying
salt, to taste
Cover the chickpeas with 4 inches of water. Soak them overnight. Drain and dry well on paper towels. Place the chickpeas, herbs, scallion, spices and scant tablespoon of salt into a food processor. Pulse quickly until the mixture is finely ground and holds together when squeezed in your hand. Use a rubber spatula to scrap down the sides of the bowl during processing, if necessary. Remove and press between paper towels. Allow to drain in the refrigerator for at least 2 hours or overnight.
When ready to serve, heat 2 inches of oil in a heavy pot to 350˚F. Use a falafel press to mold the falafel (or a small scooper or a tablespoon) then gently drop falafel into the hot oil. Fry for 2-3 minutes until golden brown and drain on paper towels. Season with salt.
Tabbouleh
2 cups bulgur, cooked according to package instructions
½ cup minced parsley
2 tablespoons minced mint
½ cup tomatoes, peeled, seeds discarded and small diced
½ cup cucumber, peeled and small diced
zest and juice of 2 lemons
¼ cup Olive oil
salt, to taste
freshly ground black pepper
Mix together all ingredients in a bowl. Taste for seasoning. Adjust the salt, lemon and olive oil if needed.
Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.