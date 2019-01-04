Falafel

1 cup dry chickpeas

1 cup minced parsley

½ cup minced mint

½ cup cilantro

4 scallions, white and light green part, sliced thin

2 garlic cloves, chopped

heavy pinch cumin

heavy pinch zatar

heavy pinch coriander

scant tablespoon of salt

oil for frying

salt, to taste

Cover the chickpeas with 4 inches of water. Soak them overnight. Drain and dry well on paper towels. Place the chickpeas, herbs, scallion, spices and scant tablespoon of salt into a food processor. Pulse quickly until the mixture is finely ground and holds together when squeezed in your hand. Use a rubber spatula to scrap down the sides of the bowl during processing, if necessary. Remove and press between paper towels. Allow to drain in the refrigerator for at least 2 hours or overnight.

When ready to serve, heat 2 inches of oil in a heavy pot to 350˚F. Use a falafel press to mold the falafel (or a small scooper or a tablespoon) then gently drop falafel into the hot oil. Fry for 2-3 minutes until golden brown and drain on paper towels. Season with salt.

Tabbouleh

2 cups bulgur, cooked according to package instructions

½ cup minced parsley

2 tablespoons minced mint

½ cup tomatoes, peeled, seeds discarded and small diced

½ cup cucumber, peeled and small diced

zest and juice of 2 lemons

¼ cup Olive oil

salt, to taste

freshly ground black pepper

Mix together all ingredients in a bowl. Taste for seasoning. Adjust the salt, lemon and olive oil if needed.

