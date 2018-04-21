10 ounces fideua noodles or thick spaghetti, broken into 1 inch pieces

¼ cup olive oil

1 cup yellow onion, julienne

1 tablespoon garlic, sliced

1 cup red pepper, stem, seed, julienne

½ cup Spanish chorizo, casing removed, diced small

½ teaspoon saffron threads

1 tablespoon tomato paste

1 cup dry Spanish sherry

2¼ cups fish, chicken broth or bottled clam broth

¼ teaspoon crushed red pepper

¼ teaspoon smoked paprika

12 small clams and/or mussels, scrubbed under cold water

6 U6/U8 shrimp, deveined

6 medium-size scallops

1 spiny lobster tail, cut in half lengthwise

2 tablespoons fresh parsley, chopped

2 tablespoons butter

sea salt, to taste

black pepper, to taste

mayonnaise, for serving

In a large, paella pan, add the oil and heat through. Add the onion, chorizo, garlic and red peppers. and cook over medium-high heat until soft and translucent, but not brown, about 4 minutes. Add the pasta and saffron and cook for another 4 minutes. Add the tomato paste, stirring for about 3-4 minutes.

Deglaze the pan with the sherry and cook until alcohol is evaporated, about 2 minutes. Add the broth, crushed red pepper, smoked paprika, salt and pepper.

After about 5 minutes, place all the seafood around the paella, evenly and place in a 350˚F oven for about 8-10 minutes.

Remove from the oven and place on a burner. Add the butter, top with parsley; check the noodles for doneness. If tender, serve. Spoon a little mayonnaise over the top.

