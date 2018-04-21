- 10 ounces fideua noodles or thick spaghetti, broken into 1 inch pieces
- ¼ cup olive oil
- 1 cup yellow onion, julienne
- 1 tablespoon garlic, sliced
- 1 cup red pepper, stem, seed, julienne
- ½ cup Spanish chorizo, casing removed, diced small
- ½ teaspoon saffron threads
- 1 tablespoon tomato paste
- 1 cup dry Spanish sherry
- 2¼ cups fish, chicken broth or bottled clam broth
- ¼ teaspoon crushed red pepper
- ¼ teaspoon smoked paprika
- 12 small clams and/or mussels, scrubbed under cold water
- 6 U6/U8 shrimp, deveined
- 6 medium-size scallops
- 1 spiny lobster tail, cut in half lengthwise
- 2 tablespoons fresh parsley, chopped
- 2 tablespoons butter
- sea salt, to taste
- black pepper, to taste
- mayonnaise, for serving
In a large, paella pan, add the oil and heat through. Add the onion, chorizo, garlic and red peppers. and cook over medium-high heat until soft and translucent, but not brown, about 4 minutes. Add the pasta and saffron and cook for another 4 minutes. Add the tomato paste, stirring for about 3-4 minutes.
Deglaze the pan with the sherry and cook until alcohol is evaporated, about 2 minutes. Add the broth, crushed red pepper, smoked paprika, salt and pepper.
After about 5 minutes, place all the seafood around the paella, evenly and place in a 350˚F oven for about 8-10 minutes.
Remove from the oven and place on a burner. Add the butter, top with parsley; check the noodles for doneness. If tender, serve. Spoon a little mayonnaise over the top.
