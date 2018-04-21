SoFlo Recipes

Fideua

Recipes from 04/21/18 by Chef Michelle Bernstein

  • 10 ounces fideua noodles or thick spaghetti, broken into 1 inch pieces 
  • ¼ cup olive oil
  • 1 cup yellow onion, julienne 
  • 1 tablespoon garlic, sliced
  • 1 cup red pepper, stem, seed, julienne  
  • ½ cup Spanish chorizo, casing removed, diced small
  • ½ teaspoon saffron threads 
  • 1 tablespoon tomato paste 
  • 1 cup dry Spanish sherry 
  • 2¼ cups fish, chicken broth or bottled clam broth 
  • ¼ teaspoon crushed red pepper
  • ¼ teaspoon smoked paprika 
  • 12 small clams and/or mussels, scrubbed under cold water 
  • 6 U6/U8 shrimp, deveined 
  • 6 medium-size scallops
  • 1 spiny lobster tail, cut in half lengthwise
  • 2 tablespoons fresh parsley, chopped
  • 2 tablespoons butter
  • sea salt, to taste
  • black pepper, to taste
  • mayonnaise, for serving

In a large, paella pan, add the oil and heat through.  Add the onion, chorizo, garlic and red peppers. and cook over medium-high heat until soft and translucent, but not brown, about 4 minutes. Add the pasta and saffron and cook for another 4 minutes. Add the tomato paste, stirring for about 3-4 minutes.

Deglaze the pan with the sherry and cook until alcohol is evaporated, about 2 minutes. Add the broth, crushed red pepper, smoked paprika, salt and pepper.

After about 5 minutes, place all the seafood around the paella, evenly and place in a 350˚F oven for about 8-10 minutes.

Remove from the oven and place on a burner.  Add the butter, top with parsley; check the noodles for doneness. If tender, serve. Spoon a little mayonnaise over the top.

