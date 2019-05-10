Filet Mignon Topped with Poached Egg & Béarnaise
6 ounce filet mignon
salt and pepper
oil for searing
Heat a cast iron pan to medium. Season the steak well with salt and pepper on both sides. Add a little oil to the pan and sear the steak until nice and golden brown, about 6-7 minutes on each side for a nice medium rare. Allow to rest while poaching the egg.
For poached egg
1 egg, cracked into a bowl
2 teaspoons of white vinegar
In a medium pot of water, add the vinegar. Bring up to a boil then down to a simmer. Tip the cracked egg into the water cook for 3 minutes. Remove with a slotted spoon to a bowl. Remove and discard any jagged pieces of egg white. Top the steak with the egg.
For the Béarnaise
8 ounces melted or clarified butter
2-3 tablespoons tarragon infused champagne vinegar (warm ½ cup vinegar with 2-3 springs of tarragon and 2 tablespoons minced shallots and allow to sit overnight at room temperature)
1 tablespoon Dijon mustard
2 egg yolks
Strain the vinegar into a tall cup or thermos; add the mustard and yolks; using an immersion blender, puree while adding in the butter. Season with salt and pepper.
Spoon the béarnaise over the steak and egg.
For garnish:
chili threads
thin sliced baguette rounds
Drizzled with olive oil, season with salt and pepper, toast in a 325˚F oven until golden and crispy
