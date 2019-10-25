Flawless BBQ Shrimp and Grits

1 tablespoon grapeseed oil

2 pounds 16/20 (16 to 20 per pound) shrimp, peeled and deveined

1 cup celery, diced small

1 cup thinly sliced garlic

2 cups chicken stock

½-¾ cup Worcestershire

3 lemons cut in half

½ teaspoon rosemary, chopped fine

3 tablespoons black pepper ground to a powder

8 ounces butter

In a large skillet over medium heat, cook the garlic in the oil until soft. Add the celery, chicken stock, Worcestershire, reduce by about ¼ of the way down; squeeze the lemons into the broth and add the lemons, skin and all. Add the rosemary, black pepper and butter whisking; when it glazes the back of a spoon, add the shrimp in and cook through; taste for salt; serve over grits.

Creamy Grits

4 cups chicken stock

1 cup half & half

2 tablespoons butter

heavy pinch of salt

1 cup stone ground grits

Bring the chick stock, half & half, butter and salt to a boil, stir in the grits and bring back to a boil, immediately reduce heat to a simmer. Cook the grits for 25 - 35 minutes, stirring occasionally. Taste for seasoning.

