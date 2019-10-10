French Omelet
2-3 eggs
1½ tablespoons butter
½ small shallot, minced
¼ bunch (about 2-3 stalks) Swiss chard, stems removed and sliced thin, leaves cut into ½-inch strips
½ cup oyster, Trumpet Royale or your favorite mushrooms, sliced thin
1 teaspoon sliced truffles in oil (or fresh truffle shavings!)
½ cup grated Gruyere cheese
1/4 teaspoon chopped fresh dill
1/4 teaspoon chopped fresh tarragon
1/4 teaspoon chives
salt and pepper to taste
Heat half the butter and cook the mushrooms and shallots for about 4 minutes; add the Swiss chard stems, cook for 2 minutes; add chopped leaves if desired and cook for 1 minute; remove all ingredients from the pan and set them aside.
Whisk the eggs really well; in the same pan, melt the rest of the butter over medium heat; add the eggs, stirring with a fork until it begins to set; add the mushroom mixture over the top, the truffles, cheese and herbs and roll up the omelet!
