French Omelet

2-3 eggs

1½ tablespoons butter

½ small shallot, minced

¼ bunch (about 2-3 stalks) Swiss chard, stems removed and sliced thin, leaves cut into ½-inch strips

½ cup oyster, Trumpet Royale or your favorite mushrooms, sliced thin

1 teaspoon sliced truffles in oil (or fresh truffle shavings!)

½ cup grated Gruyere cheese

1/4 teaspoon chopped fresh dill

1/4 teaspoon chopped fresh tarragon

1/4 teaspoon chives

salt and pepper to taste

Heat half the butter and cook the mushrooms and shallots for about 4 minutes; add the Swiss chard stems, cook for 2 minutes; add chopped leaves if desired and cook for 1 minute; remove all ingredients from the pan and set them aside.

Whisk the eggs really well; in the same pan, melt the rest of the butter over medium heat; add the eggs, stirring with a fork until it begins to set; add the mushroom mixture over the top, the truffles, cheese and herbs and roll up the omelet!

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.