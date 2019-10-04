French Onion Soup

4 tablespoons olive oil

6 tablespoons butter

6 pounds sweet onions, sliced very thin

2 teaspoons kosher salt

1 teaspoon sugar

1 teaspoon black pepper, finely ground

2 cups dry white wine

1½ quarts store bought low-sodium beef broth

12 sprigs of thyme

3 bay leaves

butcher twine

1 baguette, sliced into 1-inch thick pieces, dried in a 250˚F oven until dry but not browned

Fino or Manzanilla sherry

thinly sliced gruyere or fontina cheese for the top

Melt the butter with the oil, add the onions, and cook over medium low heat, stirring until soft, about 20 minutes; add the salt, pepper, sugar, lower the heat to low and cook until caramelized and dark golden brown, about 15-20 more minutes.

Add the wine, raise the heat and reduce all the way down.

Tie the thyme and bay leaves together with twine, add the broth and herbs, bring to a boil, reduce to a simmer, cook for about 20 minutes; add a splash of sherry. Remove the herb bundle and taste for seasoning before serving.

To serve, place 3-4 pieces of sliced bread in an oven safe bowl, top with soup making sure to get plenty of onions. Layer on a few slices of cheese (or more if you like!) letting it drape over the sides of the bowl. Use a broiler or torch to melt the cheese until you begin to see a few golden brown spots.

