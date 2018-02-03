Fried Fish with Cajun Remoulade

- 1 cup mayonnaise
- 1½ tablespoons Dijon mustard
- juice of 1 lemon
- 1 tablespoon Italian parsley, chopped fine
- 1 tablespoon of your favorite hot sauce
- 2 teaspoons whole grain mustard
- 2 teaspoons capers, chopped
- 1 tablespoon shallot, minced
- 1 teaspoon Worcestershire
- 1 teaspoon paprika
- ¼ teaspoon salt
- pinch cayenne pepper
Combine all ingredients in a medium bowl. Whisk until homogeneous. Place in the refrigerator until you’re ready to serve the fish.
Fried Fish
- 4 filets thin, fresh white fish (without skin) fluke, sole or snapper works well
- 2 eggs, whisked
- ½ cup milk
- 1 teaspoon Cajun seasoning
- ¼ cup self-rising flour
- ½ cup fine ground yellow cornmeal
- 2½ tablespoons canola oil or grapeseed oil
- 2½ tablespoons butter
- Lemon wedges, for serving
Whisk together the eggs and milk until well combined, place into a shallow dish. Whisk together the flour, cornmeal and Cajun seasoning and place into a shallow dish.
Dip the fish into the egg/milk mixture and allow the excess liquid to drip off. Dredge into the flour/cornmeal mixture and shake off the excess.
Heat the oil and butter together in a large cast iron pan over medium heat. Once the butter starts to foam, add the fish and allow to cook for 2 minutes or until golden, flip over and continue cooking on the other side until golden. Remove and drain on a plate that has been lined with paper towels.
Season with a little salt. Serve with remoulade and lemon wedges.
