Fried Fish with Cajun Remoulade

Recipes from 02/03/17 by Chef Michelle Bernstein

  • 1 cup mayonnaise 
  • 1½ tablespoons Dijon mustard
  • juice of 1 lemon
  • 1 tablespoon Italian parsley, chopped fine
  • 1 tablespoon of your favorite hot sauce
  • 2 teaspoons whole grain mustard
  • 2 teaspoons capers, chopped
  • 1 tablespoon shallot, minced 
  • 1 teaspoon Worcestershire
  • 1 teaspoon paprika
  • ¼ teaspoon salt
  • pinch cayenne pepper

Combine all ingredients in a medium bowl.  Whisk until homogeneous.  Place in the refrigerator until you’re ready to serve the fish. 

Fried Fish

  • 4 filets thin, fresh white fish (without skin) fluke, sole or snapper works well
  • 2 eggs, whisked
  • ½ cup milk 
  • 1 teaspoon Cajun seasoning
  • ¼ cup self-rising flour
  • ½ cup fine ground yellow cornmeal
  • 2½ tablespoons canola oil or grapeseed oil
  • 2½ tablespoons butter
  • Lemon wedges, for serving

Whisk together the eggs and milk until well combined, place into a shallow dish.  Whisk together the flour, cornmeal and Cajun seasoning and place into a shallow dish. 

Dip the fish into the egg/milk mixture and allow the excess liquid to drip off.  Dredge into the flour/cornmeal mixture and shake off the excess. 

Heat the oil and butter together in a large cast iron pan over medium heat.  Once the butter starts to foam, add the fish and allow to cook for 2 minutes or until golden, flip over and continue cooking on the other side until golden.  Remove and drain on a plate that has been lined with paper towels.

Season with a little salt.  Serve with remoulade and lemon wedges. 
 

