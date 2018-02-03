Fried Fish with Cajun Remoulade

1 cup mayonnaise

1½ tablespoons Dijon mustard

juice of 1 lemon

1 tablespoon Italian parsley, chopped fine

1 tablespoon of your favorite hot sauce

2 teaspoons whole grain mustard

2 teaspoons capers, chopped

1 tablespoon shallot, minced

1 teaspoon Worcestershire

1 teaspoon paprika

¼ teaspoon salt

pinch cayenne pepper

Combine all ingredients in a medium bowl. Whisk until homogeneous. Place in the refrigerator until you’re ready to serve the fish.

Fried Fish

4 filets thin, fresh white fish (without skin) fluke, sole or snapper works well

2 eggs, whisked

½ cup milk

1 teaspoon Cajun seasoning

¼ cup self-rising flour

½ cup fine ground yellow cornmeal

2½ tablespoons canola oil or grapeseed oil

2½ tablespoons butter

Lemon wedges, for serving

Whisk together the eggs and milk until well combined, place into a shallow dish. Whisk together the flour, cornmeal and Cajun seasoning and place into a shallow dish.

Dip the fish into the egg/milk mixture and allow the excess liquid to drip off. Dredge into the flour/cornmeal mixture and shake off the excess.

Heat the oil and butter together in a large cast iron pan over medium heat. Once the butter starts to foam, add the fish and allow to cook for 2 minutes or until golden, flip over and continue cooking on the other side until golden. Remove and drain on a plate that has been lined with paper towels.

Season with a little salt. Serve with remoulade and lemon wedges.



