Garlic Bread

- 8 garlic cloves, minced
- 1 stick butter
- 1 cup grated parmesan
- 1 teaspoon dried oregano
- zest of 1 lemon
- ½ teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes
- Salt
- French baguette; split in 4
Mix together the garlic, butter, parmesan, oregano, lemon zest, chili flake and a big pinch of salt until well combined.
Slice the bread in half lengthwise and generous cover the bread with the mixture. Bake at 350˚F until golden brown.
