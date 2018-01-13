Garlic Bread

8 garlic cloves, minced

1 stick butter

1 cup grated parmesan

1 teaspoon dried oregano

zest of 1 lemon

½ teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes

Salt

French baguette; split in 4

Mix together the garlic, butter, parmesan, oregano, lemon zest, chili flake and a big pinch of salt until well combined.

Slice the bread in half lengthwise and generous cover the bread with the mixture. Bake at 350˚F until golden brown.

