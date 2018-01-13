SoFlo Recipes

Garlic Bread

Recipes from 01/13/17 by Chef Michelle Bernstein

  • 8 garlic cloves, minced
  • 1 stick butter
  • 1 cup grated parmesan
  • 1 teaspoon dried oregano
  • zest of 1 lemon
  • ½ teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes
  • Salt
  • French baguette; split in 4

Mix together the garlic, butter, parmesan, oregano, lemon zest, chili flake and a big pinch of salt until well combined.

Slice the bread in half lengthwise and generous cover the bread with the mixture.  Bake at 350˚F until golden brown.

