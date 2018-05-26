Gazpacho Vinaigrette Salad

Gazpacho Vinaigrette

1 cup stale French or Italian bread with the crusts removed, sliced

2 very, very ripe beefsteaks tomatoes, cored, and chopped (about 2 cups)

1 cup peeled English cucumber, chopped

1 cup red bell pepper, chopped fine

¼ cup chopped yellow onion

¼ cup low-sodium, store-bought vegetable broth, or water

½ jalapeño chili, seeded, chopped (optional)

1 medium garlic clove

1 tablespoon sherry vinegar

¾ cup tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

Salt and black pepper

Put the bread, tomato, cucumber, pepper, onion, broth, jalapeño (if using), garlic, and the vinegar in the bowl of a standing blender. Puree until very smooth. With the motor running, slowly drizzle in ½ cup of the extra virgin olive oil in a thin, steady stream to thicken the gazpacho. The puree should be coral or light orange in color and creamy. Add more oil if necessary. Season to taste with salt and pepper. Transfer to a pitcher and refrigerate.

For the salad

1 cup snap peas

1 cup assorted radishes shaved thin on a mandolin (I used French breakfast, red, watermelon)

½ English cucumber

¼ cup picked mint leaves

¼ cup picked dill leaves

Your favorite extra virgin olive oil

sherry vinegar

1-2 pieces of burrata, spilt open

Heat a pot of salted water to a boil. Prepare a bowl of ice water. Blanched the snap peas for 30 seconds and submerge in the ice water to stop the cooking process. Drain on paper towels. Trim the ends and slice into thirds. Cut the cucumber into quarters, lengthwise. Cut into ½-inch sections.

Combine the snap peas, radishes and cucumber and picked herbs in a bowl. Season with salt and pepper and drizzle with extra virgin olive oil and sherry vinegar. Toss to combine. Serve with the burrata and as much of the gazpacho vinaigrette as desired.

