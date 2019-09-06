Glazed Baby Carrots & Radishes

1 bunch baby carrots, scrubbed and tops trimmed, cut in half lengthwise

1 bunch radishes, tops trimmed, cut in half lengthwise

1-2 cups chicken stock (or vegetable stock or water)

1 tablespoon honey

Maldon sea salt

chervil, to garnish

tarragon, to garnish

Place the carrots and radishes in a large deep sauté pan. Cover the carrots and radishes ½ way of the way up with chicken stock, honey, salt and the butter. Bring to a simmer and allow to cook until tender. Remove the carrots when tender, reduce the liquid until it’s syrupy. Top with chervil and tarragon.

