Glazed Baby Carrots & Radishes

1 bunch baby carrots, scrubbed and tops trimmed, cut in half lengthwise

1 bunch radishes, tops trimmed, cut in half lengthwise

1-2 cups chicken stock (or vegetable stock or water)

1 tablespoon honey

Maldon sea salt

chervil, to garnish

tarragon, to garnish

 

Place the carrots and radishes in a large deep sauté pan.  Cover the carrots and radishes ½ way of the way up with chicken stock, honey, salt and the butter.  Bring to a simmer and allow to cook until tender.  Remove the carrots when tender, reduce the liquid until it’s syrupy.  Top with chervil and tarragon.

 

 

