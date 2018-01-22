Gluten-Free Blueberry Muffins

From glutenfreegirl.com

2 cups GF flour mix

½ cup sugar

1 tablespoon baking powder

½ teaspoon baking soda

½ teaspoon salt

1 cup milk

½ cup oil

2 eggs

1 cup blueberries

Sanding sugar, for garnish

Whisk together all dry ingredients. Make a well in the center of the dry ingredients and add the milk, oil and eggs. Whisk to combine. Fold in the blueberries.

Preheat you oven to 425˚F.

Fill liners 2/3 of the way full. Top each muffin with a generous sprinkle of sanding sugar. Bake the muffins at 425˚F for 5 minutes then reduce to 350˚F or 15-18 minutes.

Cool for 5 minutes. Turn out pan, cool on a rack.

