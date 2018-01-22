SoFlo Recipes

Gluten-Free Blueberry Muffins

Recipes from 01/20/17 by Chef Michelle Bernstein

Headline Goes Here

From glutenfreegirl.com

  • 2 cups GF flour mix
  • ½ cup sugar
  • 1 tablespoon baking powder
  • ½ teaspoon baking soda
  • ½ teaspoon salt
  • 1 cup milk
  • ½ cup oil
  • 2 eggs
  • 1 cup blueberries
  • Sanding sugar, for garnish 

Whisk together all dry ingredients.  Make a well in the center of the dry ingredients and add the milk, oil and eggs.  Whisk to combine.  Fold in the blueberries.

Related Video

Preheat you oven to 425˚F.

Fill liners 2/3 of the way full.  Top each muffin with a generous sprinkle of sanding sugar.  Bake the muffins at 425˚F for 5 minutes then reduce to 350˚F or 15-18 minutes. 

Cool for 5 minutes.  Turn out pan, cool on a rack.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.