Gluten-Free Blueberry Muffins

From glutenfreegirl.com
- 2 cups GF flour mix
- ½ cup sugar
- 1 tablespoon baking powder
- ½ teaspoon baking soda
- ½ teaspoon salt
- 1 cup milk
- ½ cup oil
- 2 eggs
- 1 cup blueberries
- Sanding sugar, for garnish
Whisk together all dry ingredients. Make a well in the center of the dry ingredients and add the milk, oil and eggs. Whisk to combine. Fold in the blueberries.
Related Video
Preheat you oven to 425˚F.
Fill liners 2/3 of the way full. Top each muffin with a generous sprinkle of sanding sugar. Bake the muffins at 425˚F for 5 minutes then reduce to 350˚F or 15-18 minutes.
Cool for 5 minutes. Turn out pan, cool on a rack.
Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.