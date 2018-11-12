Gluten Free Brownies

Yield: 16 large brownies

3 cups granulated sugar

1 cup butter

1 teaspoon vanilla

6 eggs

1½ cups cocoa powder

1½ cups gluten-free AP flour

2 teaspoons baking powder

1 teaspoon salt

2 cups 60% chocolate chips, best quality available.

Place the butter in a heat-proof bowl and place over a bain marie. As the butter starts to melt add sugar. Stir together until the butter is completely melted. Remove from the heat and add in the eggs and vanilla.

Sift together the dry ingredients and stir into the wet ingredients just until combined. Stir in the chocolate chips. Transfer to a 9X13-inch baking pan that has been lined with parchment and sprayed with nonstick cooking spray.

Bake in a preheated 325˚F oven for an hour or until the edges are set and a toothpick inserted in the center comes out with just a few moist crumbs. Allow to cool in the pan for 20 minutes before cutting.

