Gluten-Free Doughnuts

From glutenfreegirl.com

1½ cups milk

2½ ounces vegetable shortening

2 packages instant yeast

1/3 cup warm water (95-105˚F)

2 eggs, beaten

¼ cup sugar

1½ teaspoons salt

1 teaspoon ground nutmeg

25 ounces gluten-free flour

2 ounces ground chia seeds

Oil for flying

Heat the milk in a saucepan over medium until warm; place the shortening in a bowl, pour the milk over it; set aside.

In another bowl, sprinkle the yeast over warm water, allow to dissolve. After 5 minutes, pour the yeast into the large bowl of a stand mixer, add the milk and shortening mixture.

Add the eggs, sugar, salt, nutmeg and half the flour. Using a paddle, combine on low speed until the flour is incorporated, turn the speed up to medium and beat until well combined. Add the rest of the flour, combine on low speed then increase to medium and beat well.

Change to a dough hook, beat on medium until the dough pulls away from the bowl and is smooth, 3-4 minutes.

Transfer to an oiled bowl, cover and allow to rise for 1 hour.

Roll or use a pastry bag to make the shape of a doughnut (or doughnut hole!) on parchment paper that is lightly floured. Cover with a damp, lint free towel and let rise for 30 minutes.

Fry in 365˚F oil for about 1 minute per side or until golden. Cool then glaze.

For The Glaze

1/3 cup powdered sugar

1 tablespoon honey

2 tablespoons water

Heat all together, stir until smooth.

