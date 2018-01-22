Gluten-Free Fried Chicken

4 chicken thighs

4 chicken legs

Brine

2 quarts water

½ cup kosher salt

Combine water and salt in a pan. Heat until the salt is dissolved. Allow to cool. Transfer to large bowl, add the chicken to the brine place in the refrigerator overnight.

Fry Frying

4 cups buttermilk

280 grams AP gluten-free flour

4 tablespoons arrowroot flour

Salt and pepper

2–3 cups shortening

Place the chicken in buttermilk 8 hours before frying. Drain the chicken, discard the buttermilk.

Whisk together the flours. Season the chicken with salt and pepper and coat well in the flour, shaking off the excess.

Melt the shortening and butter together and heat to 325˚F. Fry the chicken until golden brown, about 18-20 minutes. The internal temperature should reach 185˚F.

