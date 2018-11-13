Gravy

*If available, reserve rendered turkey fat from cooking the Thanksgiving turkey to use in place of the butter. Butter works great too if you don’t want to wait for the bird.

3 tablespoons *butter

3 tablespoon AP flour

½ teaspoon chopped tarragon

¼ teaspoon chopped sage

2-4 cups turkey stock, depending on how thick you like your gravy

Melt the butter in a pot. Add the flour and stir to make a roux. Cook for 2-3 minutes. Add turkey broth, whisking. Allow the gravy to simmer and thicken for 2-3 minutes. Stir in the herbs and taste for seasoning.

