Green Papaya Slaw

1 large green papaya, cut into thin strips (using a Japanese mandolin with teeth is an easy way)

¼ cup scallions, white and light green only, sliced thin

½ cup chopped cilantro

¼ cup chopped mint

¼ cup lime juice

¼ cup fish sauce

¼ cup sugar

¼ cup water

1-2 Thai chilies, sliced thin

½ cup salted roasted peanuts, chopped

Toss together the papaya, scallion and herbs. In a separate bowl, whisk together the lime juice, fish sauce, water, sugar and Thai chilies until the sugar is dissolved. Dress the papaya slaw with the nuoc cham, straining out the chilies, if desired. Serve topped with plenty of chopped peanuts.

