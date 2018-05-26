Grilled Banana Sundaes

2 bananas, peeled

2-3 cups of your favorite rum (you’ll need enough to fully cover the bananas

¼ cup simple syrup

2 cups turbinado sugar

An assortment of your favorite ice creams

1 cup heavy cream

1 cup chocolate chips

1 cup walnuts, toasted

1 cup Amarena cherries

1 cup whipped cream

Combine the rum with the simple syrup in a baking dish or bowl. Submerge the bananas. Add more rum to cover, if needed, Allow to marinate for about an hour. Remove the bananas, cut in half lengthwise and then widthwise. Dredge the pieces in the turbinado sugar making sure to cover them completely.

Grill the bananas for a few minutes on each side or until lightly caramelized. Remove from the grill.

Meanwhile, heat the heavy cream in a small pot. Add the chocolate chips and stir until the chocolate is melted and well mixed in. Place a couple pieces of the banana in a serving bowl or sundae dish. Top with a couple scoops of your favorite ice cream and a generous drizzle of chocolate sauce. Top with whipped cream, cherries and walnuts.

