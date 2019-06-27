Grilled “Lobster Boil”

3 ears of corn, husked and cut in half

2-3 (1½-2 pound lobsters)

1 pound kielbasa

red bliss potatoes

2 dozen clams

Old Bay seasoning

1 whole head of garlic, cut in half widthwise

lemon, cut in wedges

Place the corn in aluminum foil, add a little butter or oil and season with salt, wrap it up well and place on the grill.

Place the lobsters, kielbasa, garlic and potatoes on the grill, away from the flame. Close the grill and allow to cook for 12-15 minutes.

Add the clams and season everything with a sprinkle of Old Bay.

Remove the clams as they open and everything else as is cooked through.

Slice the sausage, crack open the lobster; serve everything with a drizzle of olive oil and lemon wedges.

