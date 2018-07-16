Grilled Pork Chops

2 ½ cups water

½ cup cider vinegar

2 tablespoons sugar

1½ tablespoons salt

1 tablespoon fennel seeds

1 tablespoon celery seeds

1 granny smith apple, cored and cut in chunks

Heat the water, cider vinegar, sugar, salt, fennel seeds and celery seeds to a simmer. Heat until the sugar and salt are dissolved. Remove from the heat and add the granny smith apple chunks. Add 2 cups of ice. Allow the brine to cool to room temperature then add the pork chops. Brine for 2-5 hours.

Heat your grill to medium. Remove the pork chops from the brine and sear on the grill for 4-5 minutes on each side or until caramelized and cooked through.

