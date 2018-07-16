Grilled Succotash
2 ears of corn, soaked in water overnight (in their husks)
1 chayote squash, sliced, grilled about 2 minutes on each side, then small diced
2 yellow peppers, cut around core, grill about 2-3 minutes on all sides, then small diced
1 bunch scallions, ends trimmed, outer most layer removed, grilled, sliced
1 tablespoon vinegar from pickled jalapenos
salt, to taste
pepper, to taste
2 tablespoons olive oil
2 tablespoons fresh chopped dill
2 tablespoons fresh chopped tarragon
Mix all together.
