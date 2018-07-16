Grilled Succotash

2 ears of corn, soaked in water overnight (in their husks)

1 chayote squash, sliced, grilled about 2 minutes on each side, then small diced

2 yellow peppers, cut around core, grill about 2-3 minutes on all sides, then small diced

1 bunch scallions, ends trimmed, outer most layer removed, grilled, sliced

1 tablespoon vinegar from pickled jalapenos

salt, to taste

pepper, to taste

2 tablespoons olive oil

2 tablespoons fresh chopped dill

2 tablespoons fresh chopped tarragon

Mix all together.

