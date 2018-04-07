Grilled Vegetable and Flower Summer Rolls

- 6-inch rice paper wrappers
- dashi granules
- water for blanching
- warm water for soaking wrappers
- snap peas, ends trimmed
- snow peas, ends trimmed
- baby carrots, tops removed and peeled
- thin asparagus, ends trimmed
- scallions, ends trimmed
- mint, leaves picked
- basil, leaves picked
- cilantro, leaves picked
- edible flowers if available
Heat a medium pot of water to a boil with the dashi granules. Prepare a large bowl with ice water. Blanch the snow peas for 45 seconds until bright green but still crunchy, submerge in the ice water for 1-2 minutes; remove and drain on paper towels. Repeat with the snap peas. Repeat the process with the carrots, blanching until tender to a knife tip, about 1 minute, then chill in the ice water.
Heat your grill to medium. Meanwhile, quarter the carrots.
Grill all vegetables until they have nice char marks. Allow all veggies to come to room temperature.
Dry-off the rice paper a little. Soak the rice paper, 2 at-a-time, in the warm water until flexible but not soggy, about 10 seconds.
Build your summer rolls adding whatever mix of vegetables you’d like.
Roll up everything into a nice cylindrical shape.
Miso Dipping Sauce
- 1 heaping tablespoon white miso
- 1½ teaspoons honey
- 1 teaspoon Dijon mustard
- 2 tablespoons water or dashi
Mix until smooth.
