Grilled Vegetable and Flower Summer Rolls

6-inch rice paper wrappers

dashi granules

water for blanching

warm water for soaking wrappers

snap peas, ends trimmed

snow peas, ends trimmed

baby carrots, tops removed and peeled

thin asparagus, ends trimmed

scallions, ends trimmed

mint, leaves picked

basil, leaves picked

cilantro, leaves picked

edible flowers if available

Heat a medium pot of water to a boil with the dashi granules. Prepare a large bowl with ice water. Blanch the snow peas for 45 seconds until bright green but still crunchy, submerge in the ice water for 1-2 minutes; remove and drain on paper towels. Repeat with the snap peas. Repeat the process with the carrots, blanching until tender to a knife tip, about 1 minute, then chill in the ice water.

Heat your grill to medium. Meanwhile, quarter the carrots.

Grill all vegetables until they have nice char marks. Allow all veggies to come to room temperature.

Dry-off the rice paper a little. Soak the rice paper, 2 at-a-time, in the warm water until flexible but not soggy, about 10 seconds.

Build your summer rolls adding whatever mix of vegetables you’d like.

Roll up everything into a nice cylindrical shape.

Miso Dipping Sauce

1 heaping tablespoon white miso

1½ teaspoons honey

1 teaspoon Dijon mustard

2 tablespoons water or dashi

Mix until smooth.



