Grilled Watermelon with Ricotta, Honey & Chilies

Small seedless watermelon cut in rounds width-wise, about 1 inch thick

1 cup ricotta cheese

¼ cup extra virgin olive oil

sea salt

2 teaspoons honey to drizzle

1 jalapeno sliced in thin rounds on a mandolin

Heat a grill or grill pan to medium. Spray a little oil onto the grates. Grill the watermelon on both sides until you have some grill markings.

Whisk together the ricotta and extra virgin olive oil and 1 teaspoon of honey, season with salt. Heat the remaining olive in a small sauté pan and add the chili slices.

Top the grilled watermelon with the ricotta; spoon the jalapeno slices and oil all over. Season with Maldon salt and drizzle with a little more honey.

