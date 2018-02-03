2 pounds 16/20 per pound shrimp, head and peels removed and reserved

2 tablespoons plus 3 tablespoons olive oil

¼ cup AP flour

2 cups okra, sliced into 1/3 thick rounds

6 ounces smoked andouille sausage, ½-inch diced

4 garlic cloves, minced

1 yellow onion, diced small (about 1½ cups)

½ cup celery, diced small

1 red bell pepper, diced small

1 green bell pepper, diced small

4 tablespoons tomato paste

2 bay leaves

1 teaspoon paprika

½ tablespoon fresh thyme, chopped fine

½ teaspoon rosemary, chopped fine

heavy pinch cayenne pepper

1 teaspoon hot sauce

1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce

1 (14 ounce) can whole tomatoes, drained, liquid reserved, chopped fine

½ pound fresh lump crabmeat, picked through for shells

1 dozen shucked oysters in their liquor, optional

6 cups shrimp broth, recipe below

1 cup thinly sliced scallions, for garnish

Long grain rice cooked according to package instructions, for serving

fresh parsley, chopped fine, for garnish

In a large sauté pan over medium heat, add 2 tablespoons of oil, the okra, sausage and ¼ teaspoon salt. Sauté 10 minutes until golden brown and set aside.

In a large saucepan over high heat, add the remaining 3 tablespoons of oil and the flour, reduce to medium heat and cook, stirring vigorously, for 10 minutes or until the roux is dark brown and nutty.

Add the onion, celery, bell peppers and cook until they soften. Add the garlic and cook 2 more minutes. Stir in the tomato paste and cook, stirring, for 3-4 minutes. Add the bay leaves, paprika, thyme, rosemary, cayenne, hot sauce and Worcestershire. Stir in the canned tomatoes and ¼ cup of their liquid. Add the shrimp stock, sausage and okra. Bring to a boil over high heat, reduce to medium low and simmer 30 minutes.

Stir in the shrimp, crab, oysters (if using) and season to taste with salt and pepper, if needed.

Top with parsley and scallions. Serve with rice.

Shrimp broth

1 tablespoon olive oil

scallion and shallot scraps

reserved shrimp heads and shells

8 cups water

Heat the olive oil over medium heat in a medium pot. Add the shallot/scallion scraps and the shrimp heads and shells.

Sauté for 2-3 minutes until the vegetables are fragrant and softened and the shrimp heads/shells and bright pink. Add the water, bring to a boil and then reduce to a simmer and cook for 30 minutes or until reduced ¼ of the way down. Strain the broth, discarding the shrimp and vegetables.

