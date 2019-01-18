Homemade Carmel Corn Snack (Poppy Cock like product)

Recipe from Genius Kitchen

6 quarts popcorn, popped, unpopped kernels discarded

1 cup butter

2 cups brown sugar

1⁄2 cup white corn syrup

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon butter flavoring

1⁄2 teaspoon baking soda

1-2 cups almonds or peanuts or other nuts of choice

1-2 cups mini chocolate chips (or you favorite chocolate candy)

In a large pan, melt the butter.

Add brown sugar, white corn syrup and salt then cook for 5 minutes stirring occasionally.

Remove from stove and add soda.

Stir in almonds, peanuts or other nuts of choice.

In a very large pan or bowl pour caramel syrup over popcorn.

Stir quickly to coat.

Pour out on a cookie sheets.

Bake at 350˚F for 1 hour turning mixture halfway through baking with a spatula.

Cool slightly, break apart, when cooled completely stir in chocolate pieces and store in air tight bags or jars.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.