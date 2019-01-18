Homemade Carmel Corn Snack (Poppy Cock like product)
6 quarts popcorn, popped, unpopped kernels discarded
1 cup butter
2 cups brown sugar
1⁄2 cup white corn syrup
1 teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon butter flavoring
1⁄2 teaspoon baking soda
1-2 cups almonds or peanuts or other nuts of choice
1-2 cups mini chocolate chips (or you favorite chocolate candy)
In a large pan, melt the butter.
Add brown sugar, white corn syrup and salt then cook for 5 minutes stirring occasionally.
Remove from stove and add soda.
Stir in almonds, peanuts or other nuts of choice.
In a very large pan or bowl pour caramel syrup over popcorn.
Stir quickly to coat.
Pour out on a cookie sheets.
Bake at 350˚F for 1 hour turning mixture halfway through baking with a spatula.
Cool slightly, break apart, when cooled completely stir in chocolate pieces and store in air tight bags or jars.
