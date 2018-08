You’ll need a strong blender for this.

Place the coconut meat and water in a strong blender.

If needed, add a little coconut water or filtered water (about 1 cup) to help the blender move. Puree the coconut and water until smooth. Pour over a strainer set over a bowl and allow the coconut pulp to drain, pressing down on the pump to remove all liquid possible.

