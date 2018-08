Horseradish Sauce

¾ cup prepared horseradish

1½ tablespoons Dijon mustard

2 cups sour cream

1 tablespoon Worcestershire

1 tablespoon Kosher salt

Stir together to combine.

Serve the thinly sliced roast beef on your favorite bun or roll with as much horseradish sauce as you like.

