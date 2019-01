How To Make Perfect Stovetop Popcorn

1/3-1/2 cup grapeseed oil, for popping (any good vegetable oil can be substituted)

1/3 cup popcorn kernels

Put the oil in a large pot with a lid. Add a couple of kernels and heat the oil over medium heat. When the kernels begin to pop add the rest and cover almost completely and let finish popping. Season to taste with salt while warm.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.