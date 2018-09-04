Huevos a la Mexicana

4 large eggs

1 tablespoon olive or vegetable oil

1 cup white onion, small diced

½ clove garlic, minced

2 tablespoons jalapeno, seeded, minced

2 plum tomatoes, small diced

cilantro, chopped

Warm the oil over medium-low heat, add the onion, garlic and jalapeno; cook stirring for 1 minute. Add the tomatoes, cook stirring until everything is nice and soft and the onions are translucent, meanwhile whisk the eggs. Add the eggs, gently stir every once and a while until nice and soft scrambled. Season with salt and pepper and serve. Garnish with cilantro leaves.

