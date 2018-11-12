Islas Flotantes (Floating Islands:

4 egg whites

1/3 cup sugar

1 teaspoon cream of tartar

1 can coconut milk, shaken well

3 cups heavy cream

1 tablespoon sugar

For serving

Crème Anglaise (recipe below)

assorted tropical fruit, cut into small shapes, for serving

almond praline (recipe below) for serving

In the bowl of a stand mixer, beat the egg whites until frothy. Add the sugar and cream of tartar and continue beating until stiff peaks form.

Heat the coconut milk, heavy cream and 1 tablespoon sugar together in a large deep sauté pan until simmering. Scoop large spoonful of the meringue into the simmering liquid and cook for 45 seconds on each side. Remove the meringues and drain on a paper towel lined plate. Serve over crème anglaise and top with fresh fruit and almond praline.

Crème Anglaise

4 egg yolks

½ cup sugar

1 teaspoon cornstarch

1¾ cups milk scaled milk

1 teaspoon vanilla

1½ teaspoons Cognac

Beat the egg yolks and sugar in the bowl of an electric mixer fitted with the paddle attachment on medium high speed for 3 minutes, or until very thick. Reduce to low and add the cornstarch.

With the mixer still on low, slowly pour the hot milk into the eggs. Pour the custard mixture into a saucepan and cook over low heat, stirring constantly with a wooden spoon, until thickened. The custard will coat the spoon like heavy cream. Don’t cook the mixtures above 180˚F or the eggs may scramble.

Pour the sauce through a fine strainer, add the vanilla extract and Cognac and chill.

Almond Praline

¼ cup granulated sugar

¾ almonds

Baking sheet lined with a Silpat or nonstick baking mat

Melt the sugar in a dry sauté pan over medium-low heat until golden brown. Be patient, this will take several minutes to begin melting, and then will begin to turn golden quickly once melted. You can gently tilt and swirl the pan to help the sugar melt and brown evenly, but do not stir. Once the sugar begins to turn golden brown, remove from the heat and add the almonds. Stir, using a wooden spoon or rubber spatula, to evenly coat the almonds. Transfer to a sheet tray that has been lined with a Silpat or nonstick baking mat and bake in a 350˚F oven until deep golden brown, about 4-6 minutes. Remove and allow to cool completely before breaking apart.

