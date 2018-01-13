Italian Salad

- 1 head iceberg lettuce, cored and roughly chopped (use hearts of romaine if you wish)
- 1 pint cherry or grape heirloom tomatoes
- 4 stalks of celery, sliced
- ¼ red onion, sliced thin
- 3 ounces provolone piccante cheese, grated
Dressing
- ½ cup olive oil
- 3 tablespoons apple cider vinegar or red wine vinegar
- 1½ tablespoons mayonnaise
- ½ teaspoon dried oregano
- ¼ teaspoon garlic powder
- salt and pepper
Whisk together all ingredients. Taste for seasoning.
Toss together all ingredients for the salad. Dress as desired.
