Italian Salad

1 head iceberg lettuce, cored and roughly chopped (use hearts of romaine if you wish)

1 pint cherry or grape heirloom tomatoes

4 stalks of celery, sliced

¼ red onion, sliced thin

3 ounces provolone piccante cheese, grated

Dressing

½ cup olive oil

3 tablespoons apple cider vinegar or red wine vinegar

1½ tablespoons mayonnaise

½ teaspoon dried oregano

¼ teaspoon garlic powder

salt and pepper

Whisk together all ingredients. Taste for seasoning.

Toss together all ingredients for the salad. Dress as desired.



