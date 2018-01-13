SoFlo Recipes

Italian Salad

Recipes from 01/13/17 by Chef Michelle Bernstein

  • 1 head iceberg lettuce, cored and roughly chopped (use hearts of romaine if you wish)
  • 1 pint cherry or grape heirloom tomatoes
  • 4 stalks of celery, sliced
  • ¼ red onion, sliced thin
  • 3 ounces provolone piccante cheese, grated

Dressing

  • ½ cup olive oil
  • 3 tablespoons apple cider vinegar or red wine vinegar
  • 1½ tablespoons mayonnaise 
  • ½ teaspoon dried oregano
  • ¼ teaspoon garlic powder
  • salt and pepper

Whisk together all ingredients.  Taste for seasoning.

Toss together all ingredients for the salad. Dress as desired.
 

