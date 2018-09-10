Italian Salad

endive, leaves separated

frisee, green outer leaves discarded, light green/white leaves trimmed into 1 to 2-inch pieces

arugula

radicchio, sliced thin

canned white beans, drained and rinsed

pecorino, grated on a large whole box greater

best quality aged balsamic vinegar (the vinegar should be slightly syrupy due to the aging process)

extra virgin olive oil

roasted sliced beefsteak tomatoes (recipe below)

Place the tomatoes on your serving plate. Toss the greens with the cheese and white beans. Dress with your desired amount of aged balsamic and olive oil. Season to taste with salt and pepper. Place over the tomatoes and serve.

Oven Roasted Beefsteak Tomatoes

1 beef steak tomato sliced into ¼-inch pieces

½ teaspoon rosemary, minced

½ teaspoon thyme, minced

olive oil for drizzling

salt and pepper

Preheat your oven to 350˚F. Line a cookie sheet with parchment paper. Arrange the tomatoes in a single layer on the sheet tray with a little space between the slices. Sprinkle with rosemary and thyme. Season with salt and pepper and drizzle with olive oil. Roast for 10-14 minutes or until the tomatoes begin to turn golden brown around the edges and are dry to the touch at the edges, but still juicy in the center. Remove from the oven and allow to cool on the tray.

