Jalapeno Cornbread

2 cups AP flour

2 cups cornmeal

1½ tablespoons baking soda

1 teaspoon salt

¼ cup granulated sugar

2 cups buttermilk

4 eggs

8 ounces butter, melted and cooled to room temperature

1 cup cheddar cheese, grated on a large-hole box grater

2 jalapenos, stemmed, seeded and minced

2 tablespoons butter, for the pan

Place a 12-inch cast iron pan in a 325˚F oven.

In a large bowl, combine the flour, cornmeal, baking soda, salt and granulated sugar, whisk together. Add the jalapenos and mix well. Combine the buttermilk, eggs and butter in another large bowl, whisk to combine. Make a well in the middle of the dry ingredients; add the wet ingredients and mix. Add the cheese and mix well.

Carefully remove the hot cast iron pan. Melt the 2 tablespoons butter in the pan, swirling the pan to evenly coat it with the butter. Add the cornbread mix, smoothing out the top. Bake the cornbread for 22-28 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean. You can loosely tent the pan with tinfoil if the cornbread begins browning too much. Allow to cool in the pan.

