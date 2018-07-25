Jalapeno Poppers

10 jalapenos, stem end trimmed (You can remove the veins and seeds if you don’t want them to be as spicy)

Filling

Cream cheese, slightly softened

¼ grated cheddar cheese

1-2 shots of Tabasco

Mix together the filling ingredients until well combined. Cut the jalapenos into 1-inch sections, discarding the end tip. Fill the jalapenos with the cheese mixture using a spoon or piping bag..

Breading

2 cups all-purpose flour

2 cups milk

2 cups of breadcrumbs

Oil, for frying (like safflower or peanut)

Place the flour, milk and breadcrumbs separately in bowls. Dip each jalapeno rounds into the flour, then in the milk and finally into the bread crumbs, making sure they are well-coated in the crumbs. Heat your oil in a large, heavy-bottomed pot to 350˚F and fry until golden brown all over, 1-2 minutes. Remove and drain on paper towels, season with salt while warm.

