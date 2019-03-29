Jerk Ribs

1 bunch scallions, trimmed, chopped

1 teaspoon kosher salt

3 tablespoons canola oil

½ cup chopped yellow onions

2 garlic cloves, peeled

1 (2-inch) peeled piece of ginger

2-3 habaneros, stemmed (depending on how hot you want the marinade to be!)

1 tablespoon ground allspice

2 teaspoons fresh thyme leaves

1 tablespoon freshly ground black pepper

½ teaspoon onion powder

¼ teaspoon cinnamon

1 tablespoon brown sugar

3 tablespoons molasses

3 tablespoons cider vinegar

2 racks St. Louis ribs, trimmed

sea salt

lime wedges, for serving

Line a sheet tray with aluminum foil. Place a roasting rack on top. Blot the ribs dry with paper towels. Place on top of the roasting rack.

In a food processor, puree everything except the molasses, cider vinegar, sea salt and lime.

Reserve half the paste for later. Brush the ribs all over with the remaining paste. Refrigerate for 2-4 hours.

Cook the ribs at 275˚F for 4-5 hours or until tender (a knife should easily slide into the meat). Mix the reserved paste with the vinegar and molasses. Brush the ribs with the mixture, bake 10 -12 minutes. Remove from the oven and allow to rest 15-20 minutes before slicing. Season with sea salt and serve with lime wedges.

