Jerk Ribs
1 bunch scallions, trimmed, chopped
1 teaspoon kosher salt
3 tablespoons canola oil
½ cup chopped yellow onions
2 garlic cloves, peeled
1 (2-inch) peeled piece of ginger
2-3 habaneros, stemmed (depending on how hot you want the marinade to be!)
1 tablespoon ground allspice
2 teaspoons fresh thyme leaves
1 tablespoon freshly ground black pepper
½ teaspoon onion powder
¼ teaspoon cinnamon
1 tablespoon brown sugar
3 tablespoons molasses
3 tablespoons cider vinegar
2 racks St. Louis ribs, trimmed
sea salt
lime wedges, for serving
Line a sheet tray with aluminum foil. Place a roasting rack on top. Blot the ribs dry with paper towels. Place on top of the roasting rack.
In a food processor, puree everything except the molasses, cider vinegar, sea salt and lime.
Reserve half the paste for later. Brush the ribs all over with the remaining paste. Refrigerate for 2-4 hours.
Cook the ribs at 275˚F for 4-5 hours or until tender (a knife should easily slide into the meat). Mix the reserved paste with the vinegar and molasses. Brush the ribs with the mixture, bake 10 -12 minutes. Remove from the oven and allow to rest 15-20 minutes before slicing. Season with sea salt and serve with lime wedges.
