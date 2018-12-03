Jerusalem Artichoke Latkes

recipe adapted from Leetal Arazi, Food & Wine

3 cups Jerusalem artichokes, peeled and grated

1 cup potatoes, peeled and grated

1 small onion, grated

1 teaspoon salt

3 eggs

¼ cup all-purpose flour

canola oil, for frying

your favorite caviar, sour cream and thinly slices chives for serving

In a medium bowl, cover the grated Jerusalem artichokes and potatoes with cold water to rinse. Drain well and squeeze out as much water as you can. Place in another bowl and add the onion and squeeze again if the mixture doesn’t seem dry. Add the salt, eggs and flour and mix well.

Heat oil in a 12-inch frying pan. Add a generous scoop of the latke mixture to the pan and spread it out in an even layer. Cook until crisp and golden on the bottom. Flip the latke and cook until crisp and lightly browned on the other side, and tender in the center. If making smaller latkes, you can cook several at a time. Transfer to a plate. Repeat with the remaining latke mixture. Top with sour cream, caviar and sliced chives.

