Kale and White Bean Soup

3 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

2 cups yellow onion, small diced

1 cup carrots, peeled and small diced

1 cup celery, small diced

5 garlic cloves, minced

½ teaspoon red crushed chili flakes

6 cups chicken stock

2 (15 ounce) cans white beans great northern or cannellini with their juice

½ teaspoon finely chopped rosemary

1 chunk parmesan rind

2 bay leaves

1 quart chopped kale

salt and pepper, to taste

grated parmesan, for serving

croutons, for serving

Heat the oil over medium heat, sauté the onions, carrots and celery until soft but not browned. Add the garlic and chili flakes, stirring. Add the broth, beans and their liquid, parmesan rind and bay leaves. Bring to a boil, reduce to a low simmer; add the kale and cook, covered, for 15 minutes.

Add the rosemary to the pot. Carefully ladle 1/3 of the soup into a blender and mix until smooth. Return it to the rest of the soup. Season to taste with salt and pepper and top with grated parmesan, a drizzle of extra virgin olive oil and croutons.

For The Croutons

4 slices Parker House or broche bread, cut into ½ inch pieces

½-1 tablespoon olive oil, as needed

Salt

Pepper

Place the cut bread in a bowl, drizzle with olive oil, salt and pepper and toss to combine. Transfer to a sheet tray lined with parchment paper and toast in a 325°F oven until crunchy and deep golden brown, about 12-15 minutes.



