Kid Fav Stuffed Waffles

Recipe adapted from “Joy Of Cooking”

1¾ cups AP flour

1 tablespoon baking powder

1 tablespoon sugar

½ teaspoon salt

3 large eggs, well beaten

1½ cups milk

12 tablespoons butter, melted

maple syrup, for serving

Whisk together dry ingredients. In a separate bowl whisk together wet ingredients. Combine the wet into dry ingredients. If desired, add in your favorite fillings: chocolate, nuts, fruit. Cook in a waffle iron. Serve with maple syrup

Waffle filling ideas:

Fresh blueberries or raspberries

Mini chocolate chips

Sliced banana

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.