Kid Fav Stuffed Waffles

Recipe adapted from “Joy Of Cooking”

1¾ cups AP flour

1 tablespoon baking powder

1 tablespoon sugar

½ teaspoon salt

3 large eggs, well beaten

1½ cups milk

12 tablespoons butter, melted

maple syrup, for serving

 

Whisk together dry ingredients.  In a separate bowl whisk together wet ingredients.  Combine the wet into dry ingredients.  If desired, add in your favorite fillings: chocolate, nuts, fruit.  Cook in a waffle iron.  Serve with maple syrup

 

Waffle filling ideas:

Fresh blueberries or raspberries

Mini chocolate chips

Sliced banana 

