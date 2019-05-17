Kid Fav Stuffed Waffles
Recipe adapted from “Joy Of Cooking”
1¾ cups AP flour
1 tablespoon baking powder
1 tablespoon sugar
½ teaspoon salt
3 large eggs, well beaten
1½ cups milk
12 tablespoons butter, melted
maple syrup, for serving
Whisk together dry ingredients. In a separate bowl whisk together wet ingredients. Combine the wet into dry ingredients. If desired, add in your favorite fillings: chocolate, nuts, fruit. Cook in a waffle iron. Serve with maple syrup
Waffle filling ideas:
Fresh blueberries or raspberries
Mini chocolate chips
Sliced banana
Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.